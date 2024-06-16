Kerala government constitutes delimitation commission

The State government has issued a notification constituting the delimitation commission for redrawing the boundaries of local body wards. The five-member commission is headed by the State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan. The four members are Rathan Kelkar, Secretary, IT, Environment; K. Biju, Secretary, Public Works; S. Harikishore, Secretary, Information and Public Relations; and K. Vasuki, Secretary, Labour and Skills, and Transport.

The delimitation commission is empowered to determine the borders of the panchayats and municipalities. The decision comes ahead of the 2025 local body polls in Kerala. The government has issued the June 14 notification in line with Section 10 (1) of the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, which deals with the delimitation of wards.

Opposition’s objection

The Kerala Assembly had passed the Kerala Municipality (Second Amendment) Bill and the Kerala Panchayat Raj (Second Amendment) Bill, to enable the delimitation exercise on June 11. The Opposition has objected to the bills being passed without discussion or referring to the Subject Committee.

Voters’ list

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission said in a statement that members of the public can add their names to the voters’ list for local bodies’ election till June 21. Individuals who have turned 18 on January 1, 2024, or before can enrol on the list. The final voters’ list will be published on July 1.

