ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala government considering inclusion of coastal families in LIFE Mission

August 10, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Those residing within 50 m of high tide line and possess land in safer locations

The Hindu Bureau

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has said that the Kerala government is considering the inclusion of families residing within 50 m of the high tide line and possess land in safer locations under the LIFE Mission.

It is estimated that there are 355 such families along the State’s coastal belt who do not come under the ambit of the Punargeham rehabilitation scheme.

Responding to questions in the Assembly on Thursday, Mr. Cherian pointed out that such families were not entitled to assistance of ₹10 lakh under the scheme. However, on account of their plight, the government was considering a proposal to include them in the LIFE Mission scheme, which would enable them to receive an assistance of ₹4 lakh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US