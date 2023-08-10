Kerala government considering inclusion of coastal families in LIFE Mission

August 10, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has said that the Kerala government is considering the inclusion of families residing within 50 m of the high tide line and possess land in safer locations under the LIFE Mission.

It is estimated that there are 355 such families along the State’s coastal belt who do not come under the ambit of the Punargeham rehabilitation scheme.

Responding to questions in the Assembly on Thursday, Mr. Cherian pointed out that such families were not entitled to assistance of ₹10 lakh under the scheme. However, on account of their plight, the government was considering a proposal to include them in the LIFE Mission scheme, which would enable them to receive an assistance of ₹4 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.