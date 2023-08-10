HamberMenu
Kerala government considering inclusion of coastal families in LIFE Mission

Those residing within 50 m of high tide line and possess land in safer locations

August 10, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has said that the Kerala government is considering the inclusion of families residing within 50 m of the high tide line and possess land in safer locations under the LIFE Mission.

It is estimated that there are 355 such families along the State’s coastal belt who do not come under the ambit of the Punargeham rehabilitation scheme.

Responding to questions in the Assembly on Thursday, Mr. Cherian pointed out that such families were not entitled to assistance of ₹10 lakh under the scheme. However, on account of their plight, the government was considering a proposal to include them in the LIFE Mission scheme, which would enable them to receive an assistance of ₹4 lakh.

