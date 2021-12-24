Kerala government committed to its projects by taking into confidence even those who oppose them, says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan formally inaugurates the first batch of KAS at the Institute of Management in Government in Thiruvananthapuram

Highlighting the implementation of the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) as an example of long-pending plans becoming a reality, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government was committed to its projects by taking into confidence even those opposed to them.

He was speaking at the formal inauguration of the first batch of KAS at the Institute of Management in Government (IMG) here on Friday.

“It was the first administrative reforms commission formed by the first government led by E. M. S. Namboodiripad that put forward the idea of a KAS with the aim of making the civil services, which still had colonial baggage, more people-friendly. However, the idea did not become a reality until now. There were a lot of opposing voices to KAS, many of them due to misunderstandings. But the experience of the previous LDF government shows that by scientifically and factually making them understand the need for such projects for the State’s future, many will change their minds and support it. This can be seen in the case of the GAIL pipeline, national highway development, the Kochi-Edamon Power Highway and so on,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s comments came in the context of the opposition to K-Rail SilverLine semi-high-speed rail corridor. He said society in general was not opposed to such projects. Even those who oppose stand to benefit from them when they are implemented.

“For a time, the public used to think nothing would happen here, as many initiatives could not be taken up due to resistance from some sections. However, the situation has changed. There is confidence among the people that things will happen here too,” said Mr. Vijayan.

Attempts to weaken

He said the civil services generally were “having a hard time” in the country, with attempts being made to weaken and destroy it. However, steps are being taken in Kerala to further strengthen the civil services.

“They are being equipped to tide over any adversity. They have proved themselves in recent times, be it during the floods or after the COVID-19 outbreak,” he said.

The 18-month-long training of the first batch of KAS will begin next week. The Chief Minister also lauded the Public Service Commission (PSC) for the successful implementation of KAS.