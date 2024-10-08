Kerala government appoints P. Vijayan as ADGP, Intelligence

The Kerala government has named P. Vijayan the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Intelligence.

The government suspended Mr. Vijayan from service last May following a preliminary report that he had leaked the itinerary of the police team escorting the Elathur train arson accused to Kerala from his arrest location in Maharashtra to the media.

The decision was based on a preliminary report submitted by the then ADGP, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar. A subsequent detailed inquiry by the then ADGP, Headquarters, reportedly found no merit in the allegation.

Subsequently, the government reinstated Mr. Vijayan as Director of the Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur. The government has given A. Akbar, Inspector General of Police, Crime, Ernakulam, additional charge as the academy’s Director.