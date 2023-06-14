Kerala government announces massive outreach programme to improve governance

June 14, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Cabinet on Wednesday announced a mega public outreach programme to take governance to the people.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues will directly involve in expediting development and resolving civic issues at the district level.

The Cabinet will chair zonal meetings in Kozhikode, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram on September 4, 7, 11 and 14 respectively. Mr. Vijayan will chair a meeting of local law enforcers on the exact dates.

The Cabinet tasked District Collectors to collate pressing matters at the district level on June 20. They will be tabled at the zonal meetings. The Cabinet would review basic infrastructure development projects and analyse the disbursal of welfare pensions and the efficacy of welfare programmes at the district level.

The ministerial delegation will also review the progress of Central schemes and remove obstacles for speedy implementation, if any. They include National Highway development, high-range highways, coastal highways, national waterways, bypasses, ring roads and overbridges.

The Cabinet will also detail the need for more infrastructure and staffing issues at public health centres, government hospitals, anganwadis, civil stations and public schools. The ministerial group will also review the progress and upkeep of LIFE Mission projects.

The zonal meetings will club issues under three groups: those that could be resolved at the ministerial level, problems which could be addressed at the district level and subjects that do not fall into the earlier categories.

Principal Secretaries of various departments will closely liaise with the Collectors to identify and resolve issues before the zonal meetings.

The Chief Secretary and Principal Secretaries will assist the Ministers at the zonal meetings. The government would issue necessary instructions within 48 hours of decision-making.

