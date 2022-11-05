Kerala government allocates ₹1.2 crore for disbursal of pending wages to Marayur sandalwood watchers

The wages of 213 watchers attached to the reserve had been pending for three months. They had been addressing their daily needs through a provision store run by the Forest department

After a wait of over three months, temporary protection watchers of the Marayur Sandal Division have now received their pending wages.

According to sources, the State government has allocated ₹1.20 crore for disbursing pending wages to temporary watchers of the sandal reserve in Idukki. The Hindu had reported the issue and the struggles of the watchers in Marayur.

The wages of 213 watchers attached to the reserve had been pending for three months. They had been addressing their daily needs through a provision store run by the Forest department.

M.G. Vinod Kumar, divisional forest officer (DFO) of the Marayur Sandal Division, said the pending wages have been disbursed after the government allocated the required funds.

According to sources, the reserve requires nearly ₹37 lakh for paying up the wages of watchers whose average monthly salary is between ₹15,000 and ₹18,000. “For the past several years, the wages of protection watchers have not been paid on time. Sandal reserve protection is a risky job and the watchers often face threats from smugglers and wild animals,” said a source.

A watcher said that they often face hostility from the local residents who consider them as “enemies.” “Our demand is that the department should ensure the disbursal of wages every first week of the month,” he said.