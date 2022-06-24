Kerala government aims to ensure better market for both farmers and customers : Minister

Balagopal inaugurates crop-planting festival

The Kerala government aims to ensure a better market for value-added agricultural products in a way that benefits both farmers and consumers alike, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said here on Friday.

He was inaugurating a crop-planting festival at Ezhukone in connection with a project to cultivate safe vegetables as per the INDIA Good Agriculture Practices (INDGAP) prescribed by the Centre. The project is being implemented by Palaruvy Farmers Producer Company with the support of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

“The project will ensure the availability of safe and nutritious vegetables. The government will extend support to attain self-sufficiency in agriculture. By finding better markets for the products, production value can be increased and jobs can be generated,” said Mr. Balagopal.

Onam market

As part of the project, a range of vegetables will be cultivated targeting the Onam market. In addition to the model farm, 1,000 more farmers who are members of the company will also start cultivation following INDGAP norms. Vegetables including pumpkin, snake gourd, bitter guard, string beans, eggplant, okra, spinach, chilli and cucumber will be cultivated.

The farm will be managed by an activity group formed under Kudumbasree Area Development Society (ADS), and the company has decided to set up a container mode sales outlet at NS Cooperative Hospital, Kollam. It will be operational during the Onam season and the vegetable marketing will be ensured through various marketing centres to be set up across the district.

Palaruvy Farmers Producer Company chairman Biju K. Matthew presided over the function, while district panchayat vice president Umalal, Ezhukon panchayat president Ratheesh Kilithattil, Capex chairman M. Sivasankara Pillai, NS Cooperative Hospital vice president Madhavan Pillai, farmers and Kudumbashree workers were among those who attended the function.