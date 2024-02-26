Kerala government aiming to ensure level playing field for the differently abled: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

February 26, 2024 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala government has devised schemes for the comprehensive development of the differently abled by integrating various approaches and possibilities along with initiating steps to strengthen disability prevention, early detection and ensuring rehabilitation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Speaking at a ‘Face to Face’ programme with differently abled persons here on February 26 (Monday), Mr. Vijayan said the government’s priority is to ensure a level playing field for the differently abled.

“Developing infrastructure that can be used by the differently abled, ensuring their participation in education and employment, and making public spaces disabled-friendly are all part of this vision. The Barrier-free Kerala project, which aims at making all government buildings and parks disabled-friendly, is a key element of this, with 2,000 buildings and tourist locations already becoming barrier-free. Along with the public space, digital spaces also should become disabled-friendly. More than 170 government websites have already been made disabled-friendly,” he said.

Reservation in postings

He said that based on the recommendations of an expert committee, a total of 1,263 posts have been identified for reservation for differently abled persons. Along with an increase in reservation in appointments, 4% reservation is now provided for promotions too. The project for providing identity cards for the differently abled is in progress, with 3.11 lakh cards issued by the first week of February 2024.

Mr. Vijayan said the government will look into the need for more special anganwadis, Buds schools and model child rehabilitation centres. Another project is being implemented to provide vocational training and skill development at block level for empowerment of persons with intellectual disabilities. Self-help groups of differently abled persons modelled on Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups will be formed, with special outlets for marketing their products.

“Integrated rehabilitation villages will be started in the State for comprehensive rehabilitation of differently abled persons to provide all the required services in one place. This will include elements such as health, education, vocational training and welfare schemes for parents. Land has been identified for this project in Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram and Kollam districts,” he said.

Sports academy

He said the government is also planning to set up a sports academy for the differently abled. Necessary amendments will be made to the State’s policy for persons with disabilities with more emphasis on contemporary requirements.

The inauguration was followed by an interactive session in which participants raised various issues.

