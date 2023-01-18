Kerala government adept at engineering corruption, says V.D. Satheesan

January 18, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

Kerala is being ruled by a government that is adept at engineering corruption, Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan has alleged. He was in Kozhikode on Wednesday to open the State conference of the Kerala State Service Pensioners' Association.

Mr. Satheesan claimed that the State Exchequer had become almost empty. The government's unnecessary expenditures had gone up. Officials, meanwhile, were not able to levy tax from various sources too.

The Congress leader said the Finance department had become redundant. Many departments were reported to be clearing schemes without sending proposals to the Finance department. At a time when many youngsters were waiting for appointment letters from the Kerala Public Service Commission, the chairperson of the Youth Welfare Board was getting a salary hike with retrospective effect.

The health insurance scheme for government employees and pensioners had turned out to be a fraud. Many prominent hospitals had not been empanelled in the scheme. Only some eye hospitals were on the list, alleged Mr. Satheesan.

United Democratic Front convener M.M. Hassan and Kozhikode District Congress Committee president K. Praveen Kumar attended the event.