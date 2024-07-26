ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala got highest ever Union Budget allocation this time: Surendran

Published - July 26, 2024 07:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

BJP leader says the State government narrative on the contrary is the LDF’s way of coping with the Lok Sabha poll debacle

The Hindu Bureau

State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party K. Surendran has said that the Union Budget allocation for Kerala has been the highest ever this time, though the State government as well as the Opposition are alleging otherwise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters in Kozhikode on Friday, Mr. Surendran said the State had been allocated ₹3,000 crore in terms of tax share this time. While the UPA government had allocated only ₹300-400 crore for rail development in Kerala, it was ₹3,011 crore this time.

Central government institutions in Kerala such as the Rubber Board, Spices Board, Coconut Development Board, Cochin Shipyard, and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology have received significant allocations too, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That the name ‘Kerala’ was not mentioned in the Budget does not mean that the State had received nothing. This is just a narrative being made by the State government to come out of the trauma induced by the parliamentary poll result. The Opposition is supporting this narrative blindly,” Mr. Surendran said challenging them for an open debate on the issue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also challenged Congress leader K.Muraleedharan over his comment that the BJP had not made any contributions to Kerala. “He is out of his mind. He will not be able to step in the Assembly again unless he joins the BJP,” he said adding that the Congress leadership was cheating him.

Mr. Surendran alleged that the State government was not making any move to acquire land for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and hand it over to the Centre to set up the institute in Kerala.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US