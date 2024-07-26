Kerala got highest ever Union Budget allocation this time: Surendran

State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party K. Surendran has said that the Union Budget allocation for Kerala has been the highest ever this time, though the State government as well as the Opposition are alleging otherwise.

Speaking to reporters in Kozhikode on Friday, Mr. Surendran said the State had been allocated ₹3,000 crore in terms of tax share this time. While the UPA government had allocated only ₹300-400 crore for rail development in Kerala, it was ₹3,011 crore this time.

Central government institutions in Kerala such as the Rubber Board, Spices Board, Coconut Development Board, Cochin Shipyard, and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology have received significant allocations too, he said.

“That the name ‘Kerala’ was not mentioned in the Budget does not mean that the State had received nothing. This is just a narrative being made by the State government to come out of the trauma induced by the parliamentary poll result. The Opposition is supporting this narrative blindly,” Mr. Surendran said challenging them for an open debate on the issue.

He also challenged Congress leader K.Muraleedharan over his comment that the BJP had not made any contributions to Kerala. “He is out of his mind. He will not be able to step in the Assembly again unless he joins the BJP,” he said adding that the Congress leadership was cheating him.

Mr. Surendran alleged that the State government was not making any move to acquire land for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and hand it over to the Centre to set up the institute in Kerala.

