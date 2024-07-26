GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala got highest ever Union Budget allocation this time: Surendran

BJP leader says the State government narrative on the contrary is the LDF’s way of coping with the Lok Sabha poll debacle

Published - July 26, 2024 07:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party K. Surendran has said that the Union Budget allocation for Kerala has been the highest ever this time, though the State government as well as the Opposition are alleging otherwise.

Speaking to reporters in Kozhikode on Friday, Mr. Surendran said the State had been allocated ₹3,000 crore in terms of tax share this time. While the UPA government had allocated only ₹300-400 crore for rail development in Kerala, it was ₹3,011 crore this time.

Central government institutions in Kerala such as the Rubber Board, Spices Board, Coconut Development Board, Cochin Shipyard, and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology have received significant allocations too, he said.

“That the name ‘Kerala’ was not mentioned in the Budget does not mean that the State had received nothing. This is just a narrative being made by the State government to come out of the trauma induced by the parliamentary poll result. The Opposition is supporting this narrative blindly,” Mr. Surendran said challenging them for an open debate on the issue.

He also challenged Congress leader K.Muraleedharan over his comment that the BJP had not made any contributions to Kerala. “He is out of his mind. He will not be able to step in the Assembly again unless he joins the BJP,” he said adding that the Congress leadership was cheating him.

Mr. Surendran alleged that the State government was not making any move to acquire land for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and hand it over to the Centre to set up the institute in Kerala.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.