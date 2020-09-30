Kerala gold smuggling case: Sandeep Nair willing to confess

Sandeep Nair, fourth accused in the alleged large-scale smuggling of gold through air cargo shipments addressed to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate in Kerala, on Wednesday informed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here that he is willing to reveal the entire facts related to the case voluntary under the provision of Section 164 of the CrPC.

I am willing to reveal the entire facts voluntary under the provision of Section 164 of the CrPC and I am very well aware of the fact that the statement I am giving will be treated as evidence against me also, Mr. Nair informed the court.

The NIA Special Court accepted the request while stating that the accused will not be treated as an approver or relieved from the charges filed against him. The accused has been directed to file a request for revealing the facts of the case under Section 164 of the CrPC before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court, Ernakulam.

Mr. Nair and Swapna Suresh, the second accused in the case, were picked up by NIA from Bengaluru in July as part of its probe into the gold smuggling case. The agency had slapped various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the accused.