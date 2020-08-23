Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA reiterates need for investigations abroad

This will help ascertain the roles of high profile individuals and Consulate officials in connection with the probe into the smuggling of gold, the agency says

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reiterated the need to carry out further investigations abroad to ascertain the roles of high profile individuals and Consulate officials in connection with its probe into the smuggling of gold into the country via air cargo shipments addressed to the Consulate of the United Arab Emirates in Thiruvananthapuram.

The agency revealed this in its petition before the NIA court here seeking a direction to remand in judicial custody Mohammed Anwar, Hamzath Abdussalam, Samju Thazhe Manedath and Hamjad Ali, all accused in the case.

Also Read NIA officers probing Kerala gold smuggling case in Chennai

The NIA pointed out that further interrogation was required to unearth all conspirators in the crime. The accused used various social media platforms to communicate with the co-accused and suspects for committing the offence. The seized digital devices of the accused had been sent to the C-DAC, Thiruvananthapuram, for cyber forensic analysis. The accused had conspired to damage the monetary stability of India by smuggling large quantity of gold from abroad, it said.

The agency reiterated that the accused could have used the proceeds for financing terror through various means. Their deliberate acts of using the diplomatic baggage of the UAE as a cover for smuggling may have severe repercussions to the friendly relations with the UAE and it was prejudicial to the monetary and economic security of India as well, it said.