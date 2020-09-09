Kerala gold smuggling case: ED questioning Bineesh Kodiyeri

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday began interrogation of Bineesh Kodiyeri in connection with the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling and the recent Bengaluru drugs seizure case.
Mr. Kodiyeri, son of CPI (M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, appeared at the Kochi office of the investigation agency at around 10 a.m.
The agency is probing whether Mr. Bineesh Kodiyeri is involved in aiding the accused in both the cases. One of the accused in the drugs case had reportedly stated that he had received financial aid. Mr. Bineesh Kodiyeri later explained that it was a loan for opening a restaurant in Bangalore.
Meanwhile, in its remand extension report of the accused in the money laundering case, the agency submitted before the Economic Offences case that it was interrogating a high-profile individual in connection with the gold smuggling and drug cases.
The agency submitted that investigations by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had revealed that the accused in the drugs case had assisted the accused in the gold smuggling case. The NCB has requested the ED to share the information in gold smuggling case with it, the agency submitted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath