Kerala gold smuggling case: ED questioning Bineesh Kodiyeri

Agency is probing whether he is involved in aiding the accused in gold smuggling, Bengaluru drug seizure cases

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday began interrogation of Bineesh Kodiyeri in connection with the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling and the recent Bengaluru drugs seizure case.

Mr. Kodiyeri, son of CPI (M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, appeared at the Kochi office of the investigation agency at around 10 a.m.

The agency is probing whether Mr. Bineesh Kodiyeri is involved in aiding the accused in both the cases. One of the accused in the drugs case had reportedly stated that he had received financial aid. Mr. Bineesh Kodiyeri later explained that it was a loan for opening a restaurant in Bangalore.

Meanwhile, in its remand extension report of the accused in the money laundering case, the agency submitted before the Economic Offences case that it was interrogating a high-profile individual in connection with the gold smuggling and drug cases.

The agency submitted that investigations by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had revealed that the accused in the drugs case had assisted the accused in the gold smuggling case. The NCB has requested the ED to share the information in gold smuggling case with it, the agency submitted.