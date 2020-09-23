Kerala gold smuggling case: ED gets remand of accused extended

Kochi:

23 September 2020 12:46 IST

The Enforcement Directorate got the remand of the accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case extended on Wednesday.

The remand extension report, the first such document to be filed by the agency after the interrogation of State Minister K T Jaleel and Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the CPI (M) State secretary, is conspicuously silent on the interrogation of the two high-profile individuals.

Interestingly, the remand extension report field by the ED at the Principal Sessions Court, Ernakulam, on the day in which it interrogated Mr. Bineesh, had mentioned that it was interrogating a high profile individual.

In the report filed on Wednesday, the agency repeated the arguments that Swapna Suresh, one of the accused in the case, had close ties with Mr. Sivasankaran, the secretary to the Chief Minister of Kerala. This has led to a situation where Mr. Sivasankaran has to be interrogated again, it submitted.

The investigation revealed that the accused had connections with high-profile individuals and the probe on the aspect was progressing, it submitted.

The court extended the custody of the accused till October 7.