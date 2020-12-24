Kerala gold smuggling case: ED attaches ₹1.85 cr worth fixed deposits, gold

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹1.85 crore in connection with its money laundering probe in the alleged Kerala gold smuggling case, the agency said on December 24.

The case emerged on July 5 when gold, weighing over 30 kg, was seized by the Customs Department from the “diplomatic baggage” that had landed by air cargo at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from the Gulf.

The seized gold is stated to be worth ₹14.82 crore and the ED said that it was “camouflaged as diplomatic baggage to the UAE Consulate, which has immunity from checking at airport as per the Vienna convention.”

The agency said, “fixed deposits along with seized cash totalling to ₹1.85 crore” have been attached under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the Kerala gold smuggling case.