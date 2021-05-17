Kerala

Kerala gets enough and more summer rain

The summer rainfall ‘quota’ for Kerala has witnessed a tremendous jump, courtesy Cyclone Tauktae that has been cutting a violent northward path across the Arabian Sea.

During the period from May 14 to 17 (up to 8.30 a.m.) when Tauktae took shape and intensified, Kerala recorded 268 mm rainfall, a stunning 861% departure from the normal, officials of the IMD Meteorological Centre here said. While 27.9 mm is deemed normal for the May 14-May 17 period, the State registered an increase due to the heavy rainfall unleashed by the turbulent weather conditions over the sea.

All 14 districts recorded a percentage departure of 600% or above during this period. Pathanamthitta district topped the list with a percentage departure of 1087% from the normal. Kasaragod, at the bottom of the list, recorded 600% more than the normal, K. Santhosh, director, Meteorological Centre, said.

Rainfall-wise, summer 2021 has been generous to Kerala. Between March 1 and May 17 this year, Kerala has received 138% more than its normal rainfall. While 235.1 mm is ‘normal’, the State averaged 559.5 mm. This amounts to a ‘large excess’ in IMD parlance that denotes a percentage departure above 60%.

All 14 districts have, in fact, recorded a large excess so far, with Kannur topping the list with 235%.

A low pressure area that formed in the Arabian Sea on May 13 had concentrated into a deep depression on May 14 and intensified into a cyclone in the early hours of May 15.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2021 5:46:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kerala-gets-enough-and-more-summer-rain/article34579665.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY