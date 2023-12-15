ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala gets a temporary relief on borrowing limit

December 15, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Centre will exclude ₹3,140.70 crore from the State’s borrowing limit for the current fiscal. However, the amount will be deducted in two equal instalments in the coming two fiscals

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre will exclude ₹3,140.70 crore from the State’s borrowing limit for the current fiscal. However, Finance department sources said this offered only a temporary relief as the amount would be deducted in two equal instalments in the coming two fiscals.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, in a Facebook post, pointed out that the measure was intended as a “temporary relaxation” in the repayment of off-budget borrowings.

The ₹3,140.70 crore constitutes the current year’s instalment of the net off-budget borrowing of ₹12,562.80 crore made by Kerala in the 2021-22 fiscal which is being deducted from the borrowing limit in four instalments. Kerala had repeatedly objected to the deduction terming it unfair.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Direct borrowings

In 2021-22, Kerala had declared gross borrowings by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and the Kerala Social Security Pension Ltd (KSSPL) to the tune of ₹14,312.80 crore. The Centre told the States in March 2022 that such borrowings would be deemed direct borrowings made by them, a stand which Kerala has vehemently opposed. Kerala had also objected to the Centre’s decision to implement this decision with “retrospective effect,” that is, applying it to borrowings made in 2021-22.

The Centre fixed Kerala’s net off-budget borrowing in 2021-22 at ₹12,562.80 crore, by allowing a ‘replacement borrowing’ of ₹1,750 crore for repayment on off-budget borrowings.

A touchy issue

The open market borrowing (OMB) limit has been a touchy issue in Centre-State relationships due to the Centre’s position on off-budget borrowings. For 2023-24, Kerala’s OMB has been fixed at ₹29,136.71 crore. Out of this, the Centre has already issued consent for borrowing ₹23,852 crore so far, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said while replying to a question in the Lok Sabha on December 4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US