GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala gets a temporary relief on borrowing limit

Centre will exclude ₹3,140.70 crore from the State’s borrowing limit for the current fiscal. However, the amount will be deducted in two equal instalments in the coming two fiscals

December 15, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre will exclude ₹3,140.70 crore from the State’s borrowing limit for the current fiscal. However, Finance department sources said this offered only a temporary relief as the amount would be deducted in two equal instalments in the coming two fiscals.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, in a Facebook post, pointed out that the measure was intended as a “temporary relaxation” in the repayment of off-budget borrowings.

The ₹3,140.70 crore constitutes the current year’s instalment of the net off-budget borrowing of ₹12,562.80 crore made by Kerala in the 2021-22 fiscal which is being deducted from the borrowing limit in four instalments. Kerala had repeatedly objected to the deduction terming it unfair.

Direct borrowings

In 2021-22, Kerala had declared gross borrowings by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and the Kerala Social Security Pension Ltd (KSSPL) to the tune of ₹14,312.80 crore. The Centre told the States in March 2022 that such borrowings would be deemed direct borrowings made by them, a stand which Kerala has vehemently opposed. Kerala had also objected to the Centre’s decision to implement this decision with “retrospective effect,” that is, applying it to borrowings made in 2021-22.

The Centre fixed Kerala’s net off-budget borrowing in 2021-22 at ₹12,562.80 crore, by allowing a ‘replacement borrowing’ of ₹1,750 crore for repayment on off-budget borrowings.

A touchy issue

The open market borrowing (OMB) limit has been a touchy issue in Centre-State relationships due to the Centre’s position on off-budget borrowings. For 2023-24, Kerala’s OMB has been fixed at ₹29,136.71 crore. Out of this, the Centre has already issued consent for borrowing ₹23,852 crore so far, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said while replying to a question in the Lok Sabha on December 4.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.