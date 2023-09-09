HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala gets a mention in UNESCO report

Recognition for integrating technology in education: Minister V. Sivankutty

September 09, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 2023 Global Education Monitoring Report published by UNESCO has three special mentions about the use of technology in the education sector in Kerala.

The SchoolWiki portal, functioning under the leadership of KITE, has received a mention as an international model under the title ‘Collaborative work will improve the quality and diversity of content creation’ in the report.

The UNESCO report notes that it is a remarkable achievement to have developed content on more than 15,000 schools in a participatory manner on SchoolWiki, developed on the free software Wikimedia platform.

The SchoolWiki (www.schoolwiki.in) portal is the largest repository of information in a local language in India’s education sector. It contains information on schools, State school art festival compositions, paintings, digital magazines, and Covid-era compositions.

Using only free software for digital education in schools in Kerala is presented under the title ‘Some countries have become champions in free software.’

The report, which highlights the State government’s Free Software policy, also mentions that 2 lakh laptops with the latest free software applications have been deployed in schools in Kerala.

Agencies, including the NITI Aayog, had earlier taken note of the fact that use of free software in digital education had saved the State ₹3,000 crore.

The third mention in the UNESCO report places Kerala on the list of States with the highest internet connectivity in schools in India.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said new ICT textbooks would be prepared using latest free software technologies as part of curriculum revision. Kerala would become the best in digital education by ensuring effective use of textbooks and strengthening frameworks based on free software for mentoring, support, and language labs for a certain number of children. The mention for the State in the UNESCO report was a recognition for integrating technology in education, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.