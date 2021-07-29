Kerala gets 9,72,590 doses of vaccine

Thiruvananthapuram

29 July 2021 01:05 IST

The State’s vaccine woes have been resolved at least temporarily with the State receiving 9,72,590 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

The State has received 8,97,870 doses of Covishield and 74,720 doses of Covaxin. A total of 6,72,380 doses of Covishield were received in Ernakulam and 77,220 doses in Kozhikode.

Covaxin

As for Covaxin, Thiruvananthapuram has received 25,000 doses, Ernakulam 28,740 and Kozhikode, 20,480 doses. Thiruvananthapuram will receive 1,48,270 doses of Covishield. The vaccines are being taken to vaccination centres as fast as possible, Health Minister Veena George said.

