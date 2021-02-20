Kerala gets ₹575 crore for GST shortfall

Kerala has got ₹575 crore from the ₹5,000 crore released by the Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure to the States and Union Territories, on Saturday to meet the Goods and Service Tax (GST) compensation shortfall.
The money has reached the State exchequer as the 17th instalment within a week after the State got ₹252 crore from the 16th instalment that was released.
A total amount of ₹4,730.41 crore has been released to 23 States and balance to three UT’s with Legislative Assembly—Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry—who are members of the GST Council. As much as 91% of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released by the Centre.
The amount released has been borrowed at an interest rate of 5.59%. So far, an amount of ₹1,00,000 crore has been borrowed by the Centre through the special borrowing window at an average interest rate of 4.83%.
Additional borrowing permission equivalent to 0.50% of Gross States Domestic Product has been given to the States choosing Option-I to meet GST compensation shortfall to help them in mobilising additional financial resources.
The special borrowing window was set up in October 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of ₹1.10-lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST. Kerala has been given the permission of additional borrowing of ₹4,522 crore and has so far raised ₹4,304 crore through the special window till now.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath