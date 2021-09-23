Kerala

Kerala General Education V. Sivankutty hints at hike in seats in unaided schools for Plus One

A hike in the number of seats in unaided higher secondary schools under the General Education Department is under consideration, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was addressing mediapersons after reviewing the Plus One allotment proceedings here on Thursday. The marginal increase of 20% would make available necessary seats for students seeking Plus One admission. However, the situation would be reviewed after the main allotment and further decisions taken, the Minister said.

Admission as per the first allotment will be held on September 25 and 29 and October 1. The second allotment will be held on October 7.


