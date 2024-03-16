Kerala fruit vendor loses ₹40,000, kind strangers find and return some of the money

March 16, 2024 01:55 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - KOCHI

Ashraf N.K., a 50-year-old fruit vendor, froze when he reached his shop at NGO Quarters near Thrikkakara in Ernakulam district of Kerala with the day’s stock and checked his trouser pocket to pay the autorickshaw fare on March 14 (Thursday) morning.

A bundle of ₹500 currency notes he had kept wrapped in a plastic cover had simply gone missing, leaving behind the cover alone. He had gone to the Aluva market with the sales proceeds of nearly ₹40,000 to buy fruits.

“I was sure that I had kept the money in my trouser pocket but had no clue where I lost it. Then I came across a media report the next morning about people picking up currency notes found flying around at Companypady near Aluva,” says Mr. Ashraf who returned from Qatar a couple of years ago and joined his friend in the fruit business since.

Nazir Choornikkara, Congress Aluva block secretary, had informed the police and the media about the incident, helping Mr. Ashraf eventually trace back his money.

“A few of my friends who happened to pass through Companypady around that time had seen people vying to pick up currency notes from the road and alerted me,” he says.

The media report had carried Mr. Nazir’s number and Mr. Ashraf contacted him on Friday morning. Merchants at the Aluva market also reached out vouching for the credentials of Mr. Ashraf who was their regular customer. Since then, three persons had collectively returned ₹15,500 to Mr. Ashraf. More persons are contacting Mr. Nazir.

“I should have shared the loss of money with the autorickshaw driver straightaway since he had seen currency notes flying around through his rear view mirror as soon as we passed the area. But I was too shocked at that time since it happened to me for the first time,” says Mr. Ashraf.

No case registered

The Aluva police have not registered a case as they have not yet received any complaint.

“I have no intention to lodge a complaint. The incident has only reaffirmed my faith that as long as the money we lose was not ill-gotten, it will find its way back to us,” says Mr. Ashraf.

