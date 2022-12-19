Kerala: Four injured in clash during World cup victory celebrations

December 19, 2022 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - KANNUR

The incident at Paliyanmula in Kannur was the culmination of a simmering feud between the two groups that began after the match between Croatia and Brazil

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Argentina fans in Kerala celebrating the team’s victory in their final football match against France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

Four people were hacked in a clash between two groups at Paliyanmula in Kannur on Sunday night, during the victory celebrations of the world cup final.

According to police, Netaji Arts and Sports Club had organised the screening of the world cup final at a ground in Paliyanmula. The clash was the culmination of a simmering feud between the two groups that began after the match between Croatia and Brazil.

Police said that Alex, Anurag, Adarsh, and Nakul were injured when they were attacked with a knife and other sharp weapons. They have been admitted to a private hospital. Six people including, Sachin, Prajosh, Vijay, Shiju, and Prashob have been taken into custody, police said and added that their arrest would be registered soon.

