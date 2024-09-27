Kerala fostering innovation in life sciences, says Pinarayi

The State government has been taking proactive measures in creating a fertile ground for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in life sciences, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was inaugurating the second edition of the Bio Connect life sciences conference hosted by the Kerala Life Sciences Industries Park (KLIP), a subsidiary of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), in the capital on Friday.

He said Kerala had a keen vision to become a knowledge-driven economy, with a strong emphasis on biotechnology and healthcare innovation. The State has been resilient in overcoming natural disasters and health crises, such as the Nipah virus and COVID-19, aiding in its emergence as a leader in healthcare and biotechnology.

Centres of Excellence

“Kerala is laying the groundwork for a knowledge-based society, integrating healthcare, industry, and research. The Life Sciences Park in Thiruvananthapuram is pivotal to this vision, and we are planning to establish similar hubs across the State to drive this agenda forward. Plans are also afoot for new Centres of Excellence in microbiomes, nutraceuticals, and genome research to facilitate early disease detection and prevention,” said Mr. Vijayan.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who presided over the function, highlighted Kerala’s achievements in creating a business-friendly environment. “Kerala’s rise to the top of the Ease of Doing Business rankings underscores our commitment to building a favourable investment climate,” he said. The Minister further noted Kerala’s substantial contribution to the nation’s medical equipment output, accounting for 25%.

Veena George, Minister for Health, Women and Child Welfare, praised the resilience of Kerala’s healthcare infrastructure, which has proven adept at managing health emergencies. She reaffirmed Kerala’s goal to become a global hub for life sciences under the “One Health” initiative, which integrates human, animal, and environmental health.

Praise for Kerala

Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International Limited, commended Kerala’s significant advancements in life sciences research and its business-friendly environment during his keynote address. Sharing his personal experience of establishing a unit in Kerala, Dr. Ella revealed that many had initially advised against moving a project from Chennai to Kerala, citing the State’s perceived challenges for investors.

“After my meeting with Mr.Rajeeve, I decided to give it a try. Within 8-9 days of applying through KSIDC, I received the allotment for setting up the unit. No lobbying was required. I applied like an ordinary citizen, and the necessary clearances came through in just five days,” he said.

