Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will open Sneha Hastham, a medical camp for forest-dependent tribal communities, organised by the Indian Medical Association in collaboration with the Forest, Health and Tribal Development departments, at the Government LP School auditorium, Muthanga, at 10 a.m. on June 16 (Sunday).

Mr. Saseendran will also open the sale of Vanasree products on the occasion. I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA, will preside over the function.