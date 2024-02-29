GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Forest Development Corporation reports robust financial performance

February 29, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC), a joint venture between the State and Central governments, has announced a profit of ₹1 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

According to Lathika Subash, Chairperson, KFDC, the corporation witnessed a substantial growth in its financials, registering a sales turnover of ₹31 crore. This is a significant upswing from the previous fiscal year’s figures of ₹13.21 crore. The net profit for 2022-23 reached ₹1 crore, compared to ₹34 lakhs in the preceding year.

The corporation’s outlet in Munnar reported record sales and the increased tourist footfall at the Meesapulimala hill and Anayrangal contributed to the surge in income. The recently held flower festival in December-January too turned out to be a massive success. Buoyed by the success, the agency is now gearing up to organize flower-plant exhibitions at Vagamon annually.

Ms. Subash also shared insights into future initiatives by the agency, including supplying organic cardamom to the Travancore Devaswom Board for the preparation of the aravana offering at Sabarimala.

According to her, the KFDC has achieved significant progress in eco-tourism over the past couple of years.

“With the construction of three additional log houses and tents, our total bed capacity at Gavi has now risen to 58. Additionally, the opening of five huts in Arippa, Thiruvananthapuram, has further boosted the capacity to cater to the growing influx of tourists,’’ she said.

KFDC’s core activities encompass the management of timber and softwood plantations and eco-tourism sites. The agency is also engaged in cash crop production, including cardamom, coffee, tea, pepper, etc., with sales facilitated through its eco-shops.

