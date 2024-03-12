Kerala Forest dept. to launch project to conserve ‘Vayals’ in Wayanad: Minister

March 12, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KALPETTA

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said that the Forest department, with financial support from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), is gearing up to launch a project to conserve ‘Vayals’ (marshy areas) inside the forest in Wayanad.

Addressing a district-level review meeting on human-wildlife conflict, Mr. Saseendran said that since Vayals played a crucial role in providing fodder for wildlife, especially during summer, the department was planning to launch a project worth ₹27 crore.

The Minister said the functioning of Jagratha Smithis at the civic body level would be intensified to mitigate human-wildlife conflict. Steps would be adopted for the reopening of eco-tourism centres in the district. Forest officials would be provided with pump action guns and drone cameras by the end of the month.

A compensation of ₹1.8 crore had been disbursed to victims of wildlife attacks and crop raids by wild animals in three forest divisions in the district so far, the Minister said.

O.R. Kelu, MLA, and senior officials attended the meeting.