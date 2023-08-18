Kerala Forest dept. postpones surgery as PT 7 improves vision

August 18, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The captured rogue elephant named PT 7 (Palakkad Tusker 7) is presumed to be regaining its vision in its right eye. Forest authorities have postponed a proposed eye surgery for the tusker, which is currently in captivity at Dhoni near here.

A recent examination conducted by a team of veterinarians found that the tusker had improved its vision. They found that the vision could be completely regained with the help of external and internal medicines, and that no surgery would be necessary.

The vision impairment of PT 7 had become a matter of concern, especially as the animal was being tamed with the objective of being converted into a kumki after its capture on January 22 this year. The tusker was put in a kraal at Dhoni, and has begun to respond positively to the commands from mahouts.

Forest officials said surgery would be the last option for the elephant. They said the medicines administered to the tusker in the last few weeks had significantly positive results, and medicines should be continued for some more time.

According to the Forest Department, the elephant had vision impairment in its right eye on the day of its capture. On close examination, the animal was found to have had several pellets in its body on capture. It was suspected that local residents might have shot the animal as it persistently wreaked havoc in their farmlands.

It is suspected that the elephant might have lost its vision following an injury from a pellet. However, none could confirm it so far.

The Forest department captured PT 7 after it had terrorised Mundur, Dhoni, Mayapuram, and Malampuzha regions for about four years. It was a regular marauder in those regions.

PT 7 was suspected to have been the elephant that trampled a 60-year-old man at Dhoni in July 2022. Data with the Forest department showed that the rogue tusker had remained outside of the forest more than six months in a year.

