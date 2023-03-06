ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Forest department completes tree-felling for building kraal to shelter rogue elephant Arikompan

March 06, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - IDUKKI

Timbers will be shifted to the Kodanad elephant protection centre on Tuesday for building the kraal

The Hindu Bureau

Forest department officials felling trees for building a kraal to shelter rogue tusker Arikompan at Munnar in Idukki. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest department has completed the felling of trees for building a kraal to shelter a rogue tusker, locally known as Arikompan. Last week, the department marked 128 eucalyptus trees near the Munnar Central Nursery for making the kraal in which Arikompan will be accommodated after its planned capture.

According to department officials, the tree-felling process has been completed and the timbers will be shifted to the Kodanad elephant protection centre on Tuesday for building the kraal.

A senior department official said it is expected that the kraal-making will be completed on Saturday. “A special team from Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WSS) led by chief forest veterinary surgeon Arun Zachariah will reach Munnar next week and take steps to capture the tusker,” said the official, adding that the official procedures to capture the pachyderm can be commenced only after the kraal is built.

The Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW) issued an order on February 21 for tranquillising Arikompan at Chinnakkanal. The order said the elephant could be captured and radio-collared or relocated. It followed a proposal by high range circle chief conservator of forest (CCF) Arun R.S.

According to Forest department sources, the order by the CWW recommends shifting the tusker to the deep forests of the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) at Thekkady. “The tusker has a habit of swimming to 301 Colony across the Anayirankal dam and raiding shops and farmlands. If released in the deep forests of PTR, it may swim across the Periyar lake again and reach human habitations, creating more trouble for the department,” said a source.

Sources said that, however, people’s representatives had earlier objected to releasing animals, including elephants and tigers, in the PTR after their capture.

