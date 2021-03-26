Kerala for probe against Central agencies

Bid to divert cases for political gains, scuttle development initiatives alleged

The Kerala Cabinet on Friday decided to go for a judicial inquiry against the Central agencies probing the diplomatic gold and dollar smuggling cases.

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, decided to go for a judicial probe after Ministers are learnt to have averred that the probes were being diverted for political gains of the ruling front at the Centre and scuttling development initiatives.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac said the inquiry would be subject to the approval of the Election Commission of India as the model code of conduct was in force for the Assembly elections. “If the Election Commission clears the inquiry, the requisite steps will be taken soon for initiating the inquiry or it will have to wait till the clearance is received or the Assembly elections are over,” he said.

Dr. Isaac said the ongoing probes had not been able to come to any conclusions on from where the gold was smuggled and for whom it was meant. Moreover, there was a move to create proof to involve Ministers, top functionaries of parties, and others in the cases. “It is a serious issue and the aim is to destablise the government. Let all issues in connection with the gold smuggling be probed,” he added.

The Cabinet is learnt to have gone for a five-point terms of reference for the judicial commission to be headed by former High Court judge V.K. Mohan. The commission will look into the ‘derailing’ of the probes by the Central agencies, the controversial audio recording of Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the gold smuggling case, letter written by co-accused P.S. Sarith, and the statements of civil police officers that there was pressure on Swapna to give statements.

Both Swapna and Sarith had alleged that they were forced by investigating officials to name the Chief Minister, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan, and Ministers as having links with people involved in the diplomatic gold and dollar smuggling cases.

Official sources said Chief Secretary V.P. Joy would write to Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena seeking the nod of the commission for the judicial inquiry.

M. Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, is among those named in these cases. Besides the Enforcement Directorate, the Customs and the National Investigation Agency are inquiring into the smuggling case and the dollar case relating to alleged smuggling of $1,90,000 (equivalent to ₹1.30 crore) by a former finance head of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat in Oman. Swapna Suresh and Sarith are also allegedly involved in the dollar case.