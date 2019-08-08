Kerala floods: red alert issued in four districts

With heavy rain continuing to wreak havoc in central and north Kerala districts, the Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday, August 7, issued a red alert in Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts for August 8 and in Idukki and Wayanad for August 9.

Orange level alerts have been issued for Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur and Kasaragod for August 8.

Idukki, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts have reported widespread damage in the continuing rainfall which has triggered landslips and floods.

NDRF teams requested for deployment

In addition, the State government decided to request for the deployment of 10 additional teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the morning.

“The additional teams are expected from Arakkonam by Thursday night. Of the three NDRF teams we have in the State, one each have already been rushed to Idukki and Wayanad,” Sekhar L. Kuriakose, member secretary, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, said after the meeting.

The meeting also decided to formally activate the State Emergency Operations Centre to coordinate the disaster management activities. All district administrations have been put on high alert.