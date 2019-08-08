Kerala floods: many houses damaged in Kuttanad

Heavy rain accompanied by squally winds damaged several houses in Edathua and Thavalady in Kuttanad in Alappuzha district on Thursday morning.

At least 10 houses were damaged after uprooted trees and branches fell on them, said an official.

Meanwhile heavy downpour has resulted in waterlogging and disruption of traffic and power supply in different parts of the district.

Officials added that they were keeping a close watch on water levels in various rivers, including the Pampa, following heavy downpour in neighbouring districts.