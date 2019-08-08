Kerala floods: many houses damaged in Kuttanad

Heavy rain accompanied by squally winds damaged several houses in Edathua and Thavalady in Kuttanad in Alappuzha district on Thursday morning.
At least 10 houses were damaged after uprooted trees and branches fell on them, said an official.
Meanwhile heavy downpour has resulted in waterlogging and disruption of traffic and power supply in different parts of the district.
Officials added that they were keeping a close watch on water levels in various rivers, including the Pampa, following heavy downpour in neighbouring districts.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor