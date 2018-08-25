Kerala floods: Indian Air Force donates ₹ 20 crore

Air Marshal B. Suresh, Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Air Command, hands over a cheque for ₹ 20 crore to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: CMO

After playing a major role in the massive rescue operations lasting over a week in the flood-ravaged areas across Kerala, the Indian Air Force has chosen to go one step ahead and make a big financial contribution to the State's relief and reconstruction effort.

Air Marshal B. Suresh, Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Air Command, handed over a cheque for ₹ 20 crore to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the IAF's contribution to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.