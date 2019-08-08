Kerala floods: incessant rain floods Nilambur region

The north-eastern part of Malappuram district, particularly Nilambur and neighbouring regions, were submerged since Wednesday night following incessant rain for the last three days.

The entire Nilambur town is inundated with hundreds of houses, shops and business establishments being submerged. Water rose to two-metre level in some places. A red alert has been sounded for Malappuram district.

Hundreds of people were shifted to safer places. When many moved to their relatives’ houses, some others were shifted to relief camps. A large number of people who went to the second floor of their houses are trapped there. Rescue officials said many refused to leave their houses, hoping that the flood waters would recede.

The Calicut-Nilambur-Gudalur (CNG) Road was cut off as much of it was inundated in Nilambur municipal area. People in Karulai, Chungathara and Edakkara regions too have been living in fear as the downpour continued through out Thursday morning. The Chaliyar panchayat has been marooned in the floods.

A few landslips were reported in the Nilambur forest regions on Wednesday night. M.A. Gafoor, Nilambur Fire Station Officer, said a massive landslip occurred at Mundakkadavu Colony near Karulai and caused the Chaliyar to swell.

Mr. Gafoor warned the people living on the banks of the Chaliyar at Vazhakkad, Edavannappara, Vazhayoor, Areekode to maintain vigil against rising waters.

P.V. Anvar, MLA of Nilambur, said efforts were on to reach out to people trapped in houses. He said the government was doing everything possible to help the people.

200 rescued from tribal colony

As many as 200 families of Mundakkayam tribal colony near Karulai were shifted to rescue camps. A disaster management team is at the colony supervising the rescue operations.

District Collector Jaffer Malik, after holding an emergency meeting of all district and disaster management officials, said that five relief camps were set up at different places. While Karulai village has two camps, one camp each was opened at Akampadam, Nilambur and Chungathara village.