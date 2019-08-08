Kerala floods: heavy rain, landslips cause havoc across Idukki district

Heavy rain lashed Idukki district since August 7 night, leading to the flooding of low-lying areas and landslips in the high ranges. Some areas were cut off from the rest of the district on August 8.

The hill station of Munnar was isolated and traffic on the Kottayam-Kumily stretch of the Kollam-Theni national highway was blocked by landslips and floods.

The Periyavarai bridge, which connects Munnar with Tamil Nadu, was flooded and there were reports that storm waters had damaged the temporary bridge. Electricity and telephone lines were snapped the Munnar town was flooded. Landslips were widely reported in the high ranges.

Ten houses were submerged in the flood waters in Vandiperiyar. The water level was rising alarmingly in the Periyar. Traffic on the Kottayam-Kattappana State highway is likely to be affected as the water level would touch the Karinkulam Chappathu bridge by noon

The water level in the Idukki dam rose by eight feet in a single day. The two shutters of the Malankara dam were opened and two more shutters of the Pambla and Kallarkutty dams were opened on August 8 morning.

The district administration was monitoring the situation, according to an official.