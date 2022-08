Kerala flood warnings: Mahatma Gandhi University postpones exams

August 01, 2022 19:07 IST

In view of the flood warnings in the State, Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) has postponed all examinations scheduled on Tuesday. The revised schedules will be announced later.

