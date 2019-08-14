Kerala flood: 7 more bodies recovered from landslip site at Kavalappara

Seven more bodies were recovered from the landslip site at Kavalappara in Malappuram district on Wednesday, taking the official toll to 30.

The search operation for the missing bodies began in the morning but it had to be temporarily suspended following heavy rain. Of the bodies recovered, five, including a child, were from a family.

Teams attached to the Army and the National Disaster Response Force had retrieved one body in the morning and the remaining around 12.30. p.m. Frequent downpour hindered the search.

The teams have divided the flattened 50 acres of the disaster spot into four zones to recover the missing bodies.

The weather appeared unfavourable and apprehensions of further landslips occurring in the region have also not been ruled out.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his visit to Kavalappara said search operations would continue till all bodies were recovered. At least 26 persons are still missing after debris of the landslip of the Muthappan hill fell on the Boothanam colony on August 8.