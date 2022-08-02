Kerala

Coast Guard looking for missing fishers off Kerala coast, trying to tow stranded boats to safety off Alappuzha

Coast Guard providing assistance to fishing boat John Bernice off Alappuzha
Special Correspondent KOCHI August 02, 2022 14:43 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 14:52 IST

Aerial search by the Coast Guard is in progress in Kerala for the two fishermen who went missing after their fishing boat ‘Tiyamol’ capsized off Chettuva, Thrissur district, in inclement weather.

Also read: Relief camps opened as water levels rise in Periyar, Muvattupuzha Rivers

The boat had gone out to the sea with six fishermen on board on August 1, and the Coast Guard soon after getting a request from the State administration, diverted one of its vessels on patrol, Arnvesh, to the area to look for the fishers.  

