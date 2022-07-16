Kerala Fisheries department to promote inland aquaculture

30 marketing outlets to come up in five districts

As part of its efforts to expand inland aquaculture and ensure marketability, the Fisheries department will open state-of-the-art outlets in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts. A total of 30 marketing outlets will be set up with an investment of ₹10 lakh per unit.

Inland fish collected directly from farmers through the Agency for Development of Aquaculture Kerala (ADAK) will be made available at the outlets. The department, in collaboration with the ADAK, aims at creating a centralised marketing system to solve the problems in inland aquaculture. Fish from agency’s farms will be sold at the marketing outlets along with those purchased from farmers for a fixed rate. The ADAK will identify farmers after collecting district-level data. Live fish marketing unit and fresh fish sales will also be part of the outlets.

The outlets are being set up as part of a project to increase the fish resources of the State and prevent the entry of stale fish from other States. Apart from the marketing outlets, the department has implemented a recirculatory aquaculture system, biofloc fish farming and cage culture in reservoirs.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), ₹16 crore has been spent for fish farming in the Banasura Sagar, Karapuzha, Peruvannamoozhi and Kakki reservoirs. Moreover, ₹66.62 crore has been earmarked for aquaculture development activities along with ₹5 crore for seed production units in the financial year 2022-23.

The department is implementing a range of projects, including freshwater aquaculture, carp culture in private and public ponds, integrated paddy-fish culture, brackish water culture, scientific shrimp farming, crab culture, oyster farming and backyard seed production.

The department will provide assistance for private enterprises and individuals to start fish farming. Depending of the farming method, 40% of the unit cost will be offered as financial assistance. Units set up in the previous years will receive 20% of the operating cost as assistance. To promote fish farming, fish seeds are being produced and distributed in farms and hatcheries under the Department of Fisheries. Farmers will also get fish feed at affordable rates through the ADAK.