Kerala’s first biofertilizer lab opens at Pattambi

The State’s first biofertilizer and organic manure quality control laboratory came into being at Pattambi on Thursday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the laboratory through videoconferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vijayan said that the laboratory would go a long way in ensuring food safety in the State. He said the lab could ensure the genuiness of the organic manure being sold in the market.

The laboratory will help farmers overcome different kinds of issues and challenges being posed by market interests and Central government’s policies, he said.

Mr. Vijayan said the laboratory would have enhanced relevance especially in view of an increase in lifestyle diseases among the people. About 45 samples can be tested in the laboratory a month.

Muhammed Muhsin, MLA, presided over the function. District Panchayat president K. Santhakumari inaugurated the district-level function.

Pattambi municipal chairman K.S.B.I. Thangal, Agriculture Production Commissioner Ishitha Roy, Agriculture Director K. Vasuki, and several other officials and civic representatives attended the function.