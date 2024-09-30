ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Financial Corporation to provide loan of ₹1,000 crore to Kerala Social Security Pension Ltd

Published - September 30, 2024 07:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has given the go-ahead for appointing the Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) as an agent of the government for providing ₹1,000 crore as loan to the Kerala Social Security Pension Ltd (KSSPL).

ADVERTISEMENT

KFC and the KSSPL will negotiate and fix the rate of interest, according to a government order.

Clause 251(e) of the State Financial Corporations Act, 1951, which allows KFC to act as an agent of the State government in matters related to granting of loans and advances.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the government, this is an “ongoing process” as KFC has previously funded State PSUs under this clause.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Through government orders in April 2022 and November 2023, KFC was given permission to act as an agent of the government to provide short-term loans of ₹500 crore each to KSSPL at an interest rate of 7.75%. This was on the condition that the KFC would mobilise its own funds with any financial commitment or guarantee from the government.

KSSPL, along with the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), has been at the centre of a controversy with the Centre deciding to treat off-budget borrowing made through them as direct debt of the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US