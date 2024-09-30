GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Financial Corporation to provide loan of ₹1,000 crore to Kerala Social Security Pension Ltd

Published - September 30, 2024 07:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has given the go-ahead for appointing the Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) as an agent of the government for providing ₹1,000 crore as loan to the Kerala Social Security Pension Ltd (KSSPL).

KFC and the KSSPL will negotiate and fix the rate of interest, according to a government order.

Clause 251(e) of the State Financial Corporations Act, 1951, which allows KFC to act as an agent of the State government in matters related to granting of loans and advances.

According to the government, this is an “ongoing process” as KFC has previously funded State PSUs under this clause.

Through government orders in April 2022 and November 2023, KFC was given permission to act as an agent of the government to provide short-term loans of ₹500 crore each to KSSPL at an interest rate of 7.75%. This was on the condition that the KFC would mobilise its own funds with any financial commitment or guarantee from the government.

KSSPL, along with the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), has been at the centre of a controversy with the Centre deciding to treat off-budget borrowing made through them as direct debt of the State.

