Kerala Financial Corporation to organise Startup Conclave in Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) is organising Startup Conclave 2024 on Thursday in the capital city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate the conclave at Hotel Hyatt Regency, the KFC said.

Designed to foster a start-up ecosystem, the event aims at bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, and government officials on a single platform.

Funding by KFC

It will also showcase innovative start-ups funded by the KFC. Through KFC Startup Kerala, the KFC offers support to promising start-ups with favourable interest rates, collateral-free loans and flexible funding options to meet the diverse needs of emerging businesses, the KFC said. To date, the KFC has supported 61 technology-based start-ups with a total of ₹78.52 crore in loans.

The conclave will also feature the KFC Startup Awards Ceremony, the release of KFC’s Annual Report for FY 2023-24, and the presentation of the dividend cheque to the government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.