Kerala Financial Corporation to organise Startup Conclave in Thiruvananthapuram

Event aims at bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, and government officials on a single platform

Published - August 26, 2024 08:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) is organising Startup Conclave 2024 on Thursday in the capital city.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate the conclave at Hotel Hyatt Regency, the KFC said.

Designed to foster a start-up ecosystem, the event aims at bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, and government officials on a single platform.

Funding by KFC

It will also showcase innovative start-ups funded by the KFC. Through KFC Startup Kerala, the KFC offers support to promising start-ups with favourable interest rates, collateral-free loans and flexible funding options to meet the diverse needs of emerging businesses, the KFC said. To date, the KFC has supported 61 technology-based start-ups with a total of ₹78.52 crore in loans.

The conclave will also feature the KFC Startup Awards Ceremony, the release of KFC’s Annual Report for FY 2023-24, and the presentation of the dividend cheque to the government.

