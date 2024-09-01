ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Financial Corporation to offer support to 100 startups this year: K.N. Balagopal

Published - September 01, 2024 07:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) will ensure financial support to at least 100 startups this year, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Providing support to startups has become a priority area for the KFC, the Finance Minister said. To date, KFC has disbursed ₹78.52 crore in loans to 61 startups. The big attraction of these loans is the low rate of interest. At present, KFC provides collateral-free loans up to ₹10 crore at an interest rate of 5.6%. Of this, the State government bears 3% of the interest, which makes the scheme affordable to entrepreneurs.

KFC is providing ample support to the LDF government’s efforts to support youth. Kerala has successfully launched several startups that garnered national and international attention. It has also generated more than 600 direct jobs and an equal number of indirect opportunities, Mr. Balagopal said.

Inaugurating a startup conclave organised by KFC last week, Mr. Balagopal had announced that the financial institution would increase its collateral-free loan limit for startups from the present ₹10 crore to ₹15 crore. Also, collateral-free loans for scaling up startups will have a new limit of ₹3 crore compared to the previous ₹2 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US