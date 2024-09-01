GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Financial Corporation to offer support to 100 startups this year: K.N. Balagopal

Published - September 01, 2024 07:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) will ensure financial support to at least 100 startups this year, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said on Sunday.

Providing support to startups has become a priority area for the KFC, the Finance Minister said. To date, KFC has disbursed ₹78.52 crore in loans to 61 startups. The big attraction of these loans is the low rate of interest. At present, KFC provides collateral-free loans up to ₹10 crore at an interest rate of 5.6%. Of this, the State government bears 3% of the interest, which makes the scheme affordable to entrepreneurs.

KFC is providing ample support to the LDF government’s efforts to support youth. Kerala has successfully launched several startups that garnered national and international attention. It has also generated more than 600 direct jobs and an equal number of indirect opportunities, Mr. Balagopal said.

Inaugurating a startup conclave organised by KFC last week, Mr. Balagopal had announced that the financial institution would increase its collateral-free loan limit for startups from the present ₹10 crore to ₹15 crore. Also, collateral-free loans for scaling up startups will have a new limit of ₹3 crore compared to the previous ₹2 crore.

