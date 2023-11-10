HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Financial Corporation launches MSME bill discounting platform

KFC partnered with Receivables Exchange of India Ltd to start the platform, which aims to ensure liquidity to MSMEs by discounting their outstanding bills

November 10, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) on Friday launched the Kerala MSME Bill Discounting Platform, a mechanism for ensuring liquidity to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by discounting their outstanding bills.

KFC said it has partnered with Receivables Exchange of India Ltd (RXIL), a Reserve Bank of India-approved company, to start the platform. RXIL is a venture of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal inaugurated the platform at a function held here. According to KFC, bills accepted by government departments, public sector units and corporations would be discounted under the scheme.

KFC will pay the eligible amount to the supplier within 48 hours. The departments will get 180 days to repay the money to KFC.

“The scheme benefits government departments/ public sector undertakings (PSUs) in many ways. The liquidity position of the department/ PSU improves as the repayment liability is eased. The department/ PSU will be able to do purchases or execute works at a competitive price as the supplier or contractor can be assured of immediate payments,” KFC said.

This will also encourage more established suppliers to participate in the tendering process as they are assured of payment on time.

Transport Minister Antony Raju presided. V. K. Prasanth, MLA, district panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar, KFC chairman and managing director Sanjay Kaul, RXIL chief operating officer Kailashkumar Varodia, and KFC executive director Premnath Ravindranath were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.